Hot! Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Temperature In Black Crop Top And Jeans, Flaunts Curves; See Photos

Jacqueline Fernandez always manages to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices. And once again the Kick actress has left fans in awe as she sizzles in a black crop top and jeans, showcasing her perfect curves in a series of photos. It has gone viral on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared photos with no caption. In the photos, we can see her wearing a black crop top accentuating her slender waistline, while the figure-hugging jeans perfectly showcase her hourglass figure. With her locks cascading down her shoulders, she completed the look with minimal accessories. She has opted for smokey eyes and nude colour lipstick. Her makeup game is also on point. As soon as she shared the photos, fans were seen dropping fire emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently there was news that Jacqueline Fernandez has purchased a new luxury home in Mumbai. The actress, who was previously living in Juhu in the same flat that was once owned by Priyanka Chopra, is now moving to Bandra’s famous Pali Hill. The neighbourhood also houses several other Bollywood stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, fans got a glimpse at the exterior of the luxury building. The video revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez’s new home is situated in a multi-stories apartment. As per the building’s website, the complex offers several housing options. These include The Suites, The Penthouse, Sky Villa and Mansion. The basic house option, a Suite, starts at 1119 sq. ft and goes up to 2557 sq. ft carpet area.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Vaibhav Mishra’s Fateh, wherein she will share the screen space with Sonu Sood and Vijay Raaz. Jacqueline wrapped the first schedule of the crime action film in March this year. The actress will also be seen in Aditya Datt’s action sports film Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! In the film, she will be seen alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.