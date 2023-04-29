HOT! Nikki Tamboli Dons Plunging Neckline, Sexy Gown in New Photos; Says 'I Do Believe In Mermaids'

Nikki Tamboli stunned her fans and followers with her recent Instagram post in which she channeled her inner mermaid in a sexy blue gown. The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up looked breathtakingly beautiful in the shimmery attire that flaunted her curves.

In the photos, Tamboli struck a graceful pose. The sleeveless gown featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, which added an element of sensuality to her look. The actress completed her look with shimmer makeup and opted for a light foundation, a brown lip colour, and a subtle smoky eye, which complemented the dress perfectly. The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning appearance.

Her post caption reads, “I DO believe in mermaids.” The post garnered thousands of likes within a few minutes, with fans flooding the comment section with compliments and heart emojis. Many of them praised her for her fashion sense and the way she carries herself. One user wrote, “A real mermaid would not have been as beautiful as uh." Another fan called ‘Beautiful’.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Tamboli has been making headlines ever since her appearance in Bigg Boss 14. She has gained a massive fan following due to her bold and confident personality, and her fashion sense is always on point. She keeps her fans engaged with her social media posts, and this latest one has left them wanting more. She has appeared in multiple music videos such as Millind Gaba’s Shanti, Arjun Kanungo’s Dil Kisi Se, and Afsana Khan’s Behri Duniya among others.

On the work front, she was seen in a dance number with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The song has been released and it has been loved by the audience.

