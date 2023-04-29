CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Home » Movies » HOT! Nikki Tamboli Dons Plunging Neckline, Sexy Gown in New Photos; Says 'I Do Believe In Mermaids'
1-MIN READ

HOT! Nikki Tamboli Dons Plunging Neckline, Sexy Gown in New Photos; Says 'I Do Believe In Mermaids'

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 08:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Nikki Tamboli looks sexy in gown

Nikki Tamboli looks sexy in gown

Nikki Tamboli looks sexy in her new Instagram pictures. The actress channelled the mermaid vibes for the new shoot.

Nikki Tamboli stunned her fans and followers with her recent Instagram post in which she channeled her inner mermaid in a sexy blue gown. The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up looked breathtakingly beautiful in the shimmery attire that flaunted her curves.

In the photos, Tamboli struck a graceful pose. The sleeveless gown featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, which added an element of sensuality to her look. The actress completed her look with shimmer makeup and opted for a light foundation, a brown lip colour, and a subtle smoky eye, which complemented the dress perfectly. The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning appearance.

Her post caption reads, “I DO believe in mermaids.” The post garnered thousands of likes within a few minutes, with fans flooding the comment section with compliments and heart emojis. Many of them praised her for her fashion sense and the way she carries herself. One user wrote, “A real mermaid would not have been as beautiful as uh." Another fan called ‘Beautiful’.

Take a look here:

Tamboli has been making headlines ever since her appearance in Bigg Boss 14. She has gained a massive fan following due to her bold and confident personality, and her fashion sense is always on point. She keeps her fans engaged with her social media posts, and this latest one has left them wanting more. She has appeared in multiple music videos such as Millind Gaba’s Shanti, Arjun Kanungo’s Dil Kisi Se, and Afsana Khan’s Behri Duniya among others.

RELATED NEWS

On the work front, she was seen in a dance number with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The song has been released and it has been loved by the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Tags:
  1. Nikki Tamboli
  2. TV
first published:April 29, 2023, 08:55 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 08:59 IST