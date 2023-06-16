Hot! Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Cleavage In Bold Off-Shoulder Dress, Sexy Photos Go Viral

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold pictures and always grabs attention for the same. She never fails to raise the temperature and this time once again she has set the internet on fire with her latest bold pictures. Nikki is seen oozing glamour in a bold off-shoulder dress.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress has shared a series of pictures. In the photo, she is dressed in a colourful strapless corset with a dangerously plunging neckline, a floral skirt, and matching balloon sleeves. She is looking ravishing and has reminded us of Helen’s look from the song Mehbooba Mehbooba. “LIT with or without you,” reads her caption. Fans are also seen complimenting her look.

Take a look here:

Nikki recently made headlines for her bold photo shoot for a magazine. Decked up like a bride, Nikki wore a plunging blouse and showed off her cleavage as she posed for a magazine. Striking different poses for the camera, Nikki stole hearts with her look.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.