Hot! Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Cleavage in Sexy Bikini, Shares Sensual Video From Swimming Pool; Watch

Nikki Tamboli has become a sensation on social media. The Bigg Boss 14 fame shared a video and wrote, "It's a good day to look back on some good days…".

The video went viral among fans.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.

She was recently seen in a special song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra.