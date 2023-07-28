Hot! Nora Fatehi Looks Sexy In A Plunging Neckline Top And A Mini Skirt, Fans React; Watch

Nora Fatehi has set temperatures soaring with her latest appearance in a sizzling ensemble. The actress turned heads in a stunning plunging neckline top and a mini skirt, leaving fans in awe. The video capturing Nora’s look has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans showering her with compliments.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can Nora dressed up in a grey colour mini skirt which she has paired with a plunging neckline top and blazer. Her makeup game is also on point and she is looking very beautiful. Her hair is small and she opted for nude colour lipstick. As soon as the video was shared, fans rushed to the comment section. Many dropped heart emojis along with fire ones. One of the fans wrote, “Slayyyy”. Another wrote, “Nora crush button.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nora Fatehi will soon be making her Telugu debut with Varun Tej in his next. Buzz is that, the actress has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, apart from acting, the actress will also be having a dance number in the untitled project. Pinkvilla shared a report which shared the same and also revealed that the film is touted to be the most expensive film in Varun’s career. Being called VT14, the other details of the film have been kept under wraps. Reportedly, Tollywood actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in to play the female lead for the film.

ETimes quoted a statement by Nora where she expressed her excitement and shared, “This is truly an exceptional moment for me. Excited to share the screen with Varun Tej. Thank you to my Director Karuna Kumar, and the producers for making me a part of this film. I seek your love and best wishes as I start this exhilarating journey.”

The first asset of the film will be launched at a grand ceremony on 27th of this month in Hyderabad. The film will be produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on a high budget under the banner of Vyra Entertainments.