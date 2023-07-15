Hot! Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat in Black Bralette and Denims in Stunning New Photos

Palak Tiwari made her big Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In no time, the actress has become fans’ favourite and often finds her way to the headline. Be it her social media presence or fashion, she sure knows how to be in the spotlight. The actress was spotted leaving from the Mumbai airport and her fashion choices have been stirring up the social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Palak effortlessly rocks a black bralette paired with stylish grey denim jeans. The actress, who was earlier seen in the song Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu, walked the ramp as a showstopper for a brand in Mumbai yesterday. Check out the pictures she uploaded right here:

The video is now going viral. On Reddit, users have been trolling her for her no-so perfect walk.

“She is nervous.. there could have been anyone better than her at this job," wrote one user. Another wrote, “It’s embarrassing to know we had models who were their age or younger than them off winning miss world or miss universe and if they weren’t, they were acing like local fashion shows and with such less connections. If y’all just see priyanka or bipasha walking at the same ages..it’s actually crazy how much we’ve regressed, so much so that not only can’t they do catwalks on the runway but they can’t even walk straight..constantly fidgeting or touching their outfits or turning awkwardly."

On Friday morning, in a paparazzi video, Palak was seen wearing comfortable athleisure for her flight. She sported a round-neck grey bralette. She layered it with a matching long shrug with rolled-up sleeves and an open front. The actress chose a pair of white flared high-waisted trousers along with it.