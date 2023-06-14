Hot Photo Alert! Sonali Raut Turns Up Heat in Sexy Bikini, Says 'What a View'

Sonali Raut is raising the summer temperatures and how! The actress took to Instagram to share a photo in which she is seen flaunting her cleavage in a sexy bikini. Sonali, who is very confident of her curves and often shares hot photos to flaunt her curves, was seen sharing yet another sexy photo of herself in a bikini and this time around, she was seen posing by the pool.

In the photo, Sonali was see n wearing a reddish-brown bikini while soaking in the sun. She was seen styling the poolside outfit with a pair of sunglasses. Her arm tattoo also clearly visible in the photo. Sharing the photo, Sonali wrote, “What a view😍💋☀️!!! #photography #love #sonaliraut."

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with praises. A fan called her ‘gorgeous’ while another said she is beautiful. “Indeed what a view 🔥" a third fan wrote. “Lots Of Hardwork And Dedication To Gym Makes You Look Absolutely Spell Bounding…🎉🎉🎉 @isonaliraut" a fourth fan wrote.

Sonali Raut may not have done too many films but she is quite popular on social media. The Bollywood actress often sends the internet into a frenzy with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.

Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists on that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.