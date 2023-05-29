CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hot! Poonam Pandey Slips Into Sexy Green Lingerie, Calls Herself a 'Hulk Fan'; See Photos

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 20:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Poonam Pandey makes heads turn in an all green lingerie.

Poonam Pandey shared a bundle of ravishing photos in a lacy lingerie.

Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey often makes heads turn with her sizzling photoshoots. From slipping into barely-there bikinis to donning tempting western fits, the 32-year-old’s bold outfits have often whipped up a storm on the Internet. She recently shared a bundle of photos of herself in an all green lingerie. She added the caption, ‘Hulk fan’.

In the photos, Poonam Pandey looked raving in a lacy green lingerie. She struck a pose with utmost perfection. Green eye shadows and straight hair style tied her whole look together. She looked stunning and a complete vision to behold.

Have a look at the photos :

  Several fans gushed over her look. One of them wrote, ‘Truly elegant, and stunning’. Another one wrote, “One picture is enough to create Storm in Instagram’. ‘Amazing and gorgeous’, read the other one.

Ever since Poonam Pandey made her debut with Nasha in Bollywood, she has managed to be in the headlines for all the controversial reasons. Poonam is well-known for grabbing limelight for her raunchy style and bold looks. Aside from being constantly in the spotlight due to her social media posts, Poonam’s flirtatious remarks are nothing new.

Poonam Pandey’s popularity skyrocketed to fame when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. With her audacious claim, this was the first time she drew attention to herself across all social media platforms.

On the work front, Poonam was last seen in the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Though she did not win the show, she did expand her fan base. The first season of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

first published:May 29, 2023, 20:24 IST
last updated:May 29, 2023, 20:24 IST