Hot! Salma Hayek Flaunts Stunning Bikini Body During Pool Workout, Fans Say 'Ageing Like Fine Wine'

Salma Hayek, 56, known for her role in Frida, thanked her loyal fan base for its continuous “love & support” in a recent post. In the caption of the bikini-clad clip, the actress wrote, “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you so much to every single one of you.🙏.”

Speaking of her followers’ preference for her bikini pictures, Salma decided to treat them to a bikini workout, this time.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏 Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support," she wrote."

In the video, the actress can be seen diving into an indoor pool wearing a bikini top. She enjoys water aerobics and shows off her moves in the pool. The workout also includes crunches, side leg kicks, and dancing to the song “Radio" by Lana Del Rey.

A few days before sharing the workout video, Hayek treated her fans to a photo while celebrating National Bikini Day. In the picture, she looked stunning as she posed in the pool, wearing the same colourful patchwork bikini. She added a touch of glamour with gold earrings and her wedding ring. Her smoldering gaze added to the allure of the photo.

Hayek is known for being open on social media and recently shared steamy sauna photos during World Wellbeing Week. She is open about her changing appearance and proudly shares photos that reveal her graying hair and aging lines, embracing the natural process of getting older.