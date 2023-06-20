Hot! Sanya Malhotra Slips Into Sexy Yellow Bikini, Takes a Dip in the Swimming Pool; See Photos

Phew, it is getting hot in here and we blame Sanya Malhotra for it! The actress slipped into a sexy summer bikini and raised the temperatures. The Kathal star took to Instagram and shared photos in which she was seen wearing a yellow two-piece bikini and taking a dip in the swimming pool. While she enjoyed a swim, she also took a few sensual photos from the dip and shared it with fans.

In the first photo, a close up, Sanya was seen taking a selfie. She shared a black and white version of the photo. In the second one, Sanya posed for the camera in a Flamingo style, giving a look at her toned curves. She shared the photos with the caption, “☀️."

Fans took to the comments section and praised her. “She has best bikini body …but Please Share more pics," a comment read. “Yahaan mein pighal gaya," added another. “Itni hot kyu ho yaar tum," a third user wrote. “You are so hot girl," a fourth user wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Sanya has dropped jaws with her sensual photos. Earlier this year, Sanya was off on a holiday when she slipped into some stunning bikini looks and caught everyone’s attention.

Sanya was last seen in Kathal. The film also starred Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and Neha Saraf, in prominent roles. Sanya played the role of Inspector Mahima Basor, who is assigned the task of finding the culprit of the stolen jackfruits. The film received good reviews, with Sanya’s performance being praised.

The actress will now be seen in Jawan. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the film is directed by Atlee.