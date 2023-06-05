HOT! Shama Sikander Sets Hearts Aflame As She Sizzles In A Plunging Neckline Dress; Watch

Shama Sikander may be away from the silver screen but continues to enjoy a massive fan following. She recently dropped in a steamy video of herself playing with her hair and it’s all things gorgeous.

In the clip, Shama was seen posing in a white gown with a plunging neckline. She looked all things stunning. Sharing the video she wrote, ‘I’m the typa girl ’. Soon after the video was shared, fans reacted to it and complimented the actress. One of the comments read, ‘Wow beautiful looks ❤️’. Another fan gushed over her and wrote, ‘Underrated Hottie’. Another user called her ‘hot’. Several other users also dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section.

Have a look at the video:

Shama Sikander has worked in several shows including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires among others. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Shama shared that she wants to work in web-series and films only now and does not want to return to television. She revealed that she has not watched tv shows for over six years now.

“I’m looking at only web series and feature films. I believe in doing different kinds of cinema, stories that matter. I want to do characters on screen that can add to people’s lives. I feel that content can be used for great purpose for the well-being of everyone in all its art and glory. So I want to do meaty roles, and powerful performances as I am a performer and I deserve the best," she told us.