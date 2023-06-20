HOT! Shehnaaz Gill Makes Everyone Go 'Wow So Gorgeous' With Her Black Look From Italy; Photos

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress all with her gorgeous photos. Her social media handle is surely a treat for her fans. The actress is currently in Italy where she is enjoying some quality time.

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and dropped a slew of pictures of herself in a stunning black outfit. She sported black denim shorts and paired them with a top of the same colour. Needless to say, she looked breathtakingly gorgeous as ever.

Soon after the pictures were shared, several fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on the actress. While some called her ‘hottie’, others dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comment section. “The word beautiful cannot be spelled correctly without ‘u’❤️," one of the comments read. Another user wrote, “Shining even in black 🙌❤️ that’s your aura BEAUTIFUL."

Shehnaaz’s vacation to Italy comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

Next, Shehnaaz has reportedly been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

“It’s a women-led film and every actress will have an equally prominent role. The shoot was originally scheduled to commence last year. However, it got delayed due to weather conditions and will now go on floors in March in Bhopal. Shehnaaz is working hard to sink her teeth deep into the character. In fact, she is also training in acting to better her craft,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.