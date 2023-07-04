Hot! Sobhita Dhulipala Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Corset; Sexy Photos Go Viral

Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her impeccable fashion sense, has her fans in a chokehold again. Her too-hot-to-handle black and white posts, featuring a figure-hugging corset top, exude a sexiness that seems tailor-made for her. The Bollywood actor, known for her performances in The Night Manager, Made In Heaven and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, looks absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram pictures, wearing a strapless, low-neck corset top.

Check out the post here:

Sobhita looked ravishing at the Night Manager season 2 premiere too. The actress slipped into a cowl-neck midi satin dress and tied her hair up in a neat updo for the event.

The Night Manager sees her playing business tycoon and arms dealer Shelly Rungta’s (played by Anil Kapoor) wife. We also get a glimpse into the sexual tension she shares with Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Shaan Sengupta. With many referring to her act as ‘sexy’ in the show, Sobhita said during an interview with News18, “I think sexy comes easy to me. Dancing, action and comedy also come easy to me but since those are areas that haven’t been explored onscreen due to the characters that I’ve done or the opportunities I got, it may seem like this [being sexy] is one zone I do well."

The Ponniyin Selvan and Bard Of Blood actor further added, “Since Kaveri as a character is sexy, I’ve to be that. But if I’m playing a character that’s not sexy, I would give my hundred percent there too. I don’t necessarily look at sexy as a compliment but as an ask of the character. So, I do what I can depending on the opportunity given to me. Having said that, I hope I get the chance to do other things also because that would be fun.”