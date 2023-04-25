HOT! Sonam Bajwa Raises Temperature In Short Sexy Backless Dress, Soaks In the Sun In New Photos

Sonam Bajwa sure knows how to raise the heat! The actress, on a hot Tuesday evening, decided to raise temperatures by sharing pictures from a photo shoot at the beach. Sonam, who will soon be seen in Carry On Jatta 3, took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures in which she was flaunting her curves in a sexy short pink dress. The hot photos left fans gasping for air!

In the photos, Sonam was seen sporting a backless short pink dress with her hair let down and posing by the seashore. She struck numerous poses to give a good look at her outfit. The sensual photos were shared with the caption, “Farishtey ‍♀️ My most favorite song from COJ3 Two days to go… Carry on Jatta 3 releasing worldwide 29th June."

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with compliments. “Bajwa jee ki matlab tussi zimmedaari litti ay roz agg laan di? (Do you take responsibility for the heat?)" a fan teasingly commented. “Giving the bolly girls a run for their money," added another. “Haye meri barbie," a third commented. “Ab smjh aa rha april mein itni bhayankar garmi ka raaj," a fourth wrote.

A third film from the franchise, Carry On Jatta 3 brings back Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal in the lead role. Apart from Gippy and Sonam, the Punjabi film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, and Karamjit Anmol. The film is directed by Smeep Kang, who directed Carry On Jatta in 2012.

Sonam Bajwa was also a part of Entertainers, a tour hosted by Akshay Kumar in the US. The actress joined Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi for the tour. Videos of her performances from the tour had gone viral.

