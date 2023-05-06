HOT! Sophie Choudry Sends Temperature Soaring In Maldives; Oozes Oomph In A Sexy Bikini Set

Sophie Choudry’s Instagram is a fashionista’s dream street. With her latest series of photos, the singer-actress is clearly on a mission to break the internet with her impeccable style. This time, Sophie turned up the heat with her stunning vacation photoshoot.

Only a little while back, the stunning diva took to her Instagram to share a jaw-dropping video from the Maldives. Dressed in sea-green bikini with a sequin, see-through cover up thrown over it, Sophie posed by the beach. “She was made of sunsets & sparkle," she captioned the video. She let her hair loose in beachy waves and sported minimal makeup. Check out the video here:

Sophie Choudry shared some stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation on Thursday via her Instagram handle. In the photos, Sophie can be seen donning a serene blue dress, striking poses with the clear blue sky and ocean in the background. She wrote ‘Feelin’ Bluetiful (blue heart emoji and wave emoji)’. Along with that, she also dropped several hashtags like water villa, beach babe, Maldives, Holiday Look and others.

Sophie Choudry, who has been enjoying her vacation in Maldives, has been sharing frequent updates from her trip on Instagram. Yesterday, she shared a sizzling reel where she was seen donning a pink bikini and matching beach dress. In another post, she posed in a stunning orange outfit with the sunset in the background. Sophie also posted her first-ever vacation reel where she walked on the sandy beaches in a blue bikini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the web series Going Viral Pvt. Ltd., wherein she shared the screen space with Kubbra Sait and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here