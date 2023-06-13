Hot! Tamannaah Goes Bold and Sexy In 1st Appearance Since Vijay Varma Dating News; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia made her first public appearance after confirming that she is indeed dating Vijay Varma. The actress was spotted at the special screening of her upcoming web series Jee Karda. Making a starry appearance at the screening, Tamannaah walked into the screening sporting a bold outfit and had heads turning.

The Baahubali star was seen wearing a neon powersuit. The powersuit featured a pair of chic green pants, a matching blazer and a sheer top within. The actress sported a matching green lingerie within. She completed her look with two dazzling belts — one strapped around her waist and the other hang from her jacket. The jacket also featured a massive cut in the back, making the look oh-so-sexy!

As she made her way into the screening venue, Tamannaah humbly greeted paparazzi and posed for the cameras. She was also seen socialising with guests at the screening venue.

Vijay Varma was visibly missing from the venue.

Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jee Karda stars Tamannaah stars alongside Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, Samvedna Suwalka, Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar. The series is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma and Abbas Dalal. Jee Karda is set to premiere on June 15 on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has made headlines today after she confirmed she is dating Vijay. Speaking with Film Companion, she was asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”