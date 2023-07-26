How A Hesitant Actress Shabana Raza Met Manoj Vajpayee And Then...

Many Bollywood celebrities change their religion or adopt new names when they enter showbiz. Today, let’s talk about one such actress. Shabana Raza, born on April 18, 1975, adopted the pen name Neha. Hailing from Delhi, her father is a civil engineer. While studying in Delhi, she received an offer from the makers of Kareeb, a film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Bobby Deol. It marked her debut in the industry, but unfortunately, the film, released in 1998, failed to make a significant impact.

Subsequently, Shabana Raza appeared in other films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet in 1999, Fiza in 2000, and Ehsaas: The Feeling in 2001. Despite sharing the screen with actors like Hrithik Roshan, Suniel Shetty, Jatin Grewal and Ajay Devgn, she struggled to achieve success.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra advised her to adopt the name, Neha, the character she portrayed in Kareeb, hoping it would bring her attention and recognition. Reportedly, Shabana never aspired to continue her career in films but it was a family friend, Saurabh Shukla, who encouraged her to audition for films.

Initially hesitant to work in films due to lack of training and unfamiliarity with the industry, she eventually agreed to work in Kareeb after the filmmakers convinced her parents. However, her fame in the film industry remained limited and she decided to step away from further film projects.

On the personal front, Shabana Raza found happiness after meeting actor Manoj Bajpayee at a party in 1998. Her simplicity caught his attention, and they soon fell in love. The couple tied the knot in April 2006 and were blessed with a daughter in 2011. Coincidentally, both father and daughter share the same birth date, with Manoj born on April 23 and his daughter on February 23. Despite following different religions, with Manoj being a follower of Hinduism and Shabana following Islam, they transcended religious barriers. Shabana now goes with her original name, believing that it reflects her true personality and identity.