How A Rs 50 Note, Given By Kiccha Sudeep, Changed The Life Of This Fan

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, who was recently seen in Kabzaa, met a fan 17 years ago and it changed the latter’s life forever. It’s said that Sudeep watches all his films on the first day, first show, and it was no different 17 years ago when My Autograph was released at the Santhosh Theater, KG Road, Bangalore.

But Kiccha Sudeep hadn’t had breakfast that day. Meanwhile, Jaggi, a die-hard fan, was standing next to him. Sudeep gave him some money and asked him to bring a snack. Jaggi hurried to get something to eat for Sudeep, who then called him and asked for idli and chutney from the roadside hotel.

When Jaggi returned with the meal, Sudeep asked if he would also like to have some breakfast. Jaggi politely replied, “No brother.” Sudeep then offered the fan a Rs 50 note and asked him to eat something.

Jaggi was in a dilemma. Should he spend the money his idol gave him or keep it as a lucky charm? At last, he decided to have breakfast but spent his own money. He kept the Rs 50 note safe in his wallet and has it even today.

Not many are aware that Jaggi later became a producer. He recently recalled this story at the promotional event of his upcoming film, Mardini. He also claimed that the note had been lucky for him.

Apart from films, Kiccha Sudeep was one of the star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Karnataka.

As far as films are concerned, the star will be seen next in Kanwarlal and Kabzaa: Chapter 2.