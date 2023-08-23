How A Rs 60-crore Film That Earned Rs 370 Crore Revived This 'Flop' Actor's Career

Shahid Kapoor has been in Bollywood for over two decades now. He has established himself as one of the finest actors of this generation. His filmography is proof of his versatility as an actor. Despite that, he has not reached the heights expected of an actor of his calibre. Though in 2019, Kabir Singh, the actor came back in the headlines with a bang.

Shahid Kapoor debuted with the film Ishk Vishk in 2003, which brought him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His first superhit was the 2006 film Vivaah, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Shahid starred alongside Amrita Rao in the film and it was one of the top-grossing films of the year.

Since then, his career had been on an uneven path of unsuccessful and moderately successful films. He received a lot of acclaim in films like Haider in 2014, the Indian adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, which was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab in 2016. That was the period in Shahid’s career where a lot of reports called him a ‘flop actor’.

The actor’s most successful film as a lead came with Kabir Singh, which was released in 2019. Shahid portrayed the titular role of a troubled young man in love who becomes an alcoholic. The female lead of the film was Kiara Advani, who played the role of Preeti, Kabir Singh’s love interest. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed the film, a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, directed by Vanga himself.

Kabir Singh, made on a budget of Rs 68 crore, did a collection of over Rs 370 crore, making it the third highest-grossing film of the year and the 26th highest-grossing Indian film ever. Shahid Kapoor’s performance was praised by the critics, even though the film itself received negative reviews on the claims that it glamourised misogyny and toxic masculinity. The songs in the film became huge hits.

The supporting cast of the film included Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas and Kamini Kaushal. It was produced by T-series and Cine1 Studios. The music for the film was composed by Harshavardhan and Rameshwar.