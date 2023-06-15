How Aamir Khan Helped RJ Anmol Convince Amrita Rao's Father And Marry Her

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao has had fewer appearances on screen in recent times but she did steal million hearts with her innocent charm in films like Ishq Vishq and Vivah. She also got a chance to appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na. On her front, Amrita has been married to RJ Anmol since 2016 and the couple host a chat show for other couples on their YouTube channel.

However, did you know that Aamir Khan played a perfect cupid in the love story of Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol? It is an interesting story and Anmol himself narrated it recently.

Anmol was a guest at The Kapil Sharma Show recently in an episode which focused on popular radio hosts. Jeetu Raaj, Naved, Anmol, Malishka and Anuraag Pandey also accompanied him. During the episode, RJ Anmol revealed how Aamir Khan had helped him in winning over Amrita’s father. Talking about his marriage, he added that it was not an easy task to convince Amrita’s father.

Speaking about a segment that he had started on his radio show, he said that he had started screening retro films in theatres and the Shammi Kapoor starrer Teesri Manzil was one of them. Aamir Khan expressed his interest in watching it. Both of them left for the screening from Aamir’s home and on the way, Aamir kept praising Anmol.

Anmol then requested Aamir to praise him in front of Amrita’s dad as well, who would be present at the screening and would be meeting Anmol for the first time. Aamir Khan agreed and did exactly that. Anmol believes that it helped Amrita’s father approve of him as a perfect match for his daughter.

Amrita and Anmol have one son Veer, who was born on November 1, 2020.