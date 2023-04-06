How Actor Deven Verma Carved His Niche As A Comedian In Bollywood

Actor Deven Verma was known for his rib-tickling comedy in Bollywood films like Angoor and Golmaal, which left the audience in splits. Deven died on December 2, 2014, at the age of 78 following a heart attack and kidney failure. Various aspects of his life remain unknown to many cine buffs. These facts include his first break in the entertainment industry with the film Dharmputra (1961), offered to him by director-producer BR Chopra. Then the 1971-film Chori Mera Kaam became a turning point in Deven’s film career and he went on to sign 16 films after that.

As stated in the reports, Deven was interested in acting right from his college. He was top-notch in mimicry and earned a lot of accolades in stage shows. Luck smiled upon him when in one of the stage shows, Deven was noticed by none other than the legendary filmmaker BR Chopra. He was so mesmerised by his acting that he went on to cast him in a pivotal role in his film Dharmputra.

Dharmputra was produced by BR Chopra and directed by his sibling, legendary director-producer Yash Chopra. It narrated the story of two families, Nawab Badruddin and Gulshan Rai, living in India under British rule. Deven got to play the role of Sudesh Rai in the film and got a fee of Rs 600 for this project. Dharmputra couldn’t achieve enough success at the box office, but Deven’s role was noticed and appreciated by everyone.

After Dharmputra, Deven went on to enact important roles in films like Gumrah and Aaj Aur Kal. Not only a comic artist, but he also played the roles of the protagonist’s friend, a villain and a husband. Still, he was not able to achieve the fandom that he would have surely aspired for. Then he got to essay the role of publisher Parveen Chandra Shah in the film Chori Mera Kaam. This proved to be a breakthrough in his career which fetched him a Filmfare award for a comic role. Thereafter he was roped in to play key roles in 16 films.

After successfully establishing himself as an actor, Deven got married to Rupa Verma, whom he had met while he used to visit actor Ashok Kumar’s house for dinner. In an interview with Rediff.Com, Deven described that it took two years for him to get married to Rupa.

