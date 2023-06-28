How Amitabh Bachchan And Nana Patekar Developed A Special Bond

Nana Patekar and Amitabh Bachchan have not shared the screen since the release of their 1999 movie Kohram. According to the media, there were reports that the actors had some differences, the reason for them not sharing screen space after one film. These reports were refuted by the actors as just rumours. Back in 2013, during the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s The Attacks of 26/11, Nana Patekar had something to say about those rumours. Nana played the role of the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, which was loved by the audience immensely. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan was also one of those admirers who loved his work in the film. Reportedly, he congratulated Nana Patekar for his brilliant work and sent flowers to his house.

During the promotional events of The Attacks of 26/11, Nana revealed that he shares a special bond with Amitabh Bachchan. And according to reports, he said that they are very good friends. He said that whenever they meet, Amitabh Bachchan always asks how he is respectfully even though he is older than him.

Nana Patekar talked about some experiences he shared with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kohram. He revealed that when they were shooting for the film, they wore some shirts which Nana said he loved. After the shoot, when he went back to his vanity, he saw the shirt worn by Amitabh Bachchan on the hanger. He said that he still kept that shirt as a souvenir.

He shared another sweet experience from the shoot of Kohram. He said that Amitabh Bachchan brought a full box of sweets for him. When he asked for the reason, Amitabh said that he brought these sweets because his daughter has given birth and he is a grandfather now. Then talking about himself, Nana said that it took years for Amitabh to become “Nana” when he, himself is born as one. This made Amitabh laugh.