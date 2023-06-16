How An Episode Of Satyamev Jayate Inspired Aamir Khan To Make Dangal

Indian television has given us many iconic shows like CID, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ramayan and Shaktiman which were a huge part of our childhood. There were also a few shows which touched upon topics that affected the society. One of them was Aamir Khan’s talk show Satyamev Jayate which focused on social issues.

Sometimes, filmmakers adapt the idea of their films from a book, news or a social event. The interesting thing about Aamir’s Satyamev Jayate is that the actor got the idea to make Dangal during the show. The film eventually turned out to be the highest-grossing Hindi film so far, as it earned Rs 2,207.3 crore worldwide at the box office.

In the first episode of season 3, “A Ball Can Change the World", Aamir Khan introduced everyone to the two wrestler sisters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. They talked about the difficulties like gender prejudice and discrimination they faced on their journey to become wrestlers.

Aamir Khan is known to make films which put the light on social issues, the Phogat sisters’ journey is an inspiring tale of hard work, belief and perseverance which was converted to Dangal for the world to see. The efforts of the Phogat family and Aamir Khan proved to be fruitful as this film became a huge success.

During one of the segments, Aamir Khan extended an invitation to the Phogat sisters, who openly discussed their father’s tough approach while training them. Originating from a small village in Haryana, Mahavir Phogat dedicated himself to training his four daughters to become world wrestling champions. Geeta and Babita, in particular, have achieved remarkable success, winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.