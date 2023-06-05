How Ashish Vidyarthi's Son Reacted To His Divorce From Rajoshi Barua

Renowned actor Ashish Vidyarthi was recently in the spotlight as he announced his second marriage to Rupali Barua. After spending more than two decades with his first wife, Rajoshi Barua, Ashish embarked on a new love journey. In a private ceremony in Kolkata, the 57-year-old actor exchanged vows with Rupali Barua. Now, in a recent interview, the actor delved into the delicate process of disclosing the news of his divorce from Rajoshi Barua to their son, Arth. He even revealed his son’s reaction to the entire situation.

Ashish and Rajoshi respectfully embarked on separate paths, keeping their son Arth, at the forefront of their considerations. Speaking to India Today, the accomplished actor shared the profound sense of guilt both he and Rajoshi experienced, striving to shield Arth from the tumultuous circumstances they faced. Despite the difficulties they faced, Ashish and Rajoshi came to a profound realisation that remaining together would only further complicate matters. It became evident that their continued presence in a strained relationship would cast a detrimental impact on themselves and, more crucially, on Arth. “He would very clearly know that parents are messing up. They’re really upset with one another, and it would be a slow drop of poison,” he said.

The conversation with Arth proved to be an immensely challenging task for Ashish. He even shared that his son is still “processing it.” Ashish Vidyarthi said, “So, the first part is that it was very painful to even arrive and say it’s not working out. And then the part of telling Arth and taking him into confidence came in. There’s a huge amount of guilt but we were very clear that we take responsibility for what we are doing, and we are talking to an adult child. It was very difficult to communicate with him, but hats off to him. He is still processing it, but I remember he said, ‘the way you both are resolving it is better than pestering yourself into something.’ Obviously, he is gone through his stuff."

Previously, speculations were rife that Ashish cheated on his first wife Rajoshi Barua. Rubbishing all the rumours, Rajoshi Barua in a conversation with Hindustan Times, said, “I am going bonkers with the interpretation people are having about us.” She asserted that Ashish never cheated on her, vehemently rejecting the false narrative that had taken hold.

After tying the knot with Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi said, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening." Rupali hails from Guwahati and is associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata known as NAMEG.