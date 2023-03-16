Some couples make us believe in love. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol are one such pair. Their love story is no less than a romantic film. If you don’t believe in love at first sight, this story will make you believe in it. Without further delay, let’s take a look at how the duo emerged as an ideal power couple, giving major inspiration to his fans.

Tanya Deol is the daughter of Devendra Ahuja, who was the top banker at Centurion Bank. Bobby was one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry at the time. His career was thriving and girls were vying for his attention. Bobby became very popular after the release of his film Barsaat (1995), and the country began to notice the rising star.

Bobby fell in love with Tanya the moment he saw her. Here’s how it transpired.

He once went out with his friends to a party at Trattoria, a well-known Italian cafe in Mumbai’s Hotel President. Bobby and Tanya saw each other for the first time there. Bobby fell in love with her almost instantly. Captivated by her beauty, Bobby took the help of his friends to learn more about her. He finally got Tanya’s phone number and called her up for a date. Tanya was impressed by Bobby’s efforts and agreed to go on a date with him, and that’s how their love story began.

Soon after their first date, the two of them began hanging out together. Following that, the couple started to fall for each other. Bobby realised at this point that he should propose to Tanya. He not only got down on his knees for Tanya, but he also invited her to the location where they first met and surprised her with a super romantic proposal that Tanya couldn’t refuse.

The couple got married on May 30, 1996, in a traditional Indian wedding with the best wishes of their families and friends, and are now living happily. They also have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam, whom they welcomed in 2002 and 2004 respectively. The couple had their fair share of ups and downs, but they have never chosen to be apart; instead, the two have emerged even stronger after their setbacks.

Bobby dated Neelam Kothari for many years, before meeting Tanya. Things did not work with Neelam and they decided to break up after almost 5 years of dating.

