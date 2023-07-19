How Chandni Turned Things Around For Rishi Kapoor And Yash Chopra

In 1989, Yash Chopra’s film Chandni became a blockbuster hit with its engaging storyline. The film received widespread acclaim for the outstanding performances by Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Vinod Khanna. The movie, interestingly, proved to be a turning point in both Yash Chopra and Rishi Kapoor’s careers, as both of them were coming from a series of flops in their previous few ventures.

Yash Chopra’s films earned him immense fame, especially after the success of Silsila. But, here came a phase when his consecutive films turned out to be a box-office failure. Chandni emerged as a movie that helped him to manifest his strong presence among talented filmmakers. By the late 80s, the celebrated Bollywood producer-director Yash Chopra faced a downward career trajectory. The situation became so dire that he contemplated selling his studio and working on a short film with T-Series. Speculations of his production house, Yash Raj Films, shutting down also surfaced. During this period, several of his big-budget films like Waqt, Mashaal, Silsila, Faasle, and Vijay had failed at the box office. However, the release of Chandni in 1989 brought about a dramatic turnaround in Yash Chopra’s career as a producer-director, and Rishi Kapoor also reaped significant benefits from the film’s immense success.

In a similar scenario, Rishi Kapoor, who had ten flop films except Khudgarj, found a new lease of life with Chandni. The film acted as a life-changing elixir for both, guiding them toward a fresh direction in their careers.

Touted to be a romantic drama, Chandni garnered immense traction among the audience. Yash Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Vinod Khanna awestruck the audience with their remarkable performance. Bankrolled by Yash Chopra, the film also stars Sushma Seth, Renu Arya, Beena Banerjee, Waheeda Rehman, and Anant Mahadevan, among others in pivotal roles. With music composed by Hariprasad Chaurasia and Shiv Kumar Sharma, the cinematography of the film is handled by Manmohan Singh.

The Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Chandni made a tremendous impact at the box office, shattering all records with its phenomenal success. During its release, the film amassed a remarkable box office collection of Rs 27 crore, equivalent to over Rs 250 crore rupees in today’s value.