Television actress Dalljiet Kaur seems to be both “nervous” and “excited” as she is soon to enter a new phase in her personal life. Dalljiet will be walking down the aisle with her UK-based fiance Nikhil Patel on March 18. Wedding festivities are already underway, claims the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress.

Recently, the media caught up with Dalljiet outside a spa parlour. During their candid interaction, the 40-year-old actress opened up about her pre-wedding and wedding festivities, including her diet plans, how her former husband and actor Shalin Bhanot reacted to the news of her second marriage, along with speaking about their child Jaydon.

Dalljiet Kaur revealed that she is currently in a “nervous excitement" phase adding that her close friends will also be attending her wedding, as per ETimes. “There is an unsaid excitement but I am very nervous because time is running very fast. Pehle lag raha tha (Earlier, I thought) there’s time, 10 days, 15 days for the wedding, and now, it is just four days to the wedding. I am feeling that time is going very fast,” she said.

“My friends from all over the country are coming for the wedding. Some of them have been friends with me for more than 25 years. My house is right now full of chaos and every room has at least 7-8 people. I have a lot of people coming home,” she added.

Dalljiet Kaur shared that her wedding with Nikhil Patel will be a private and intimate ceremony. Sharing the dates of her pre-wedding functions, the actress disclosed that wedding festivities will start on March 16. “We will have functions on the 16,17 and 18 (March). It is going to be a private affair. I am doing it with only close family and friends. The wedding is going to happen on March 18,” she further said

As per Hindustan Times, Dalljiet Kaur who was previously married to Roadies 2 participant Shalin Bhanot, filed for a divorce in 2015, accusing Shalin of domestic violence. Speaking about her ex-partner, Dalljiet said that Shalin was “very happy” upon hearing the news of her second marriage. “He is very happy about my wedding and new life. Whenever he meets us, he meets very warmly and he’s very happy for Jaydon,” said Dalljiet. The actress also wished Shalin good luck for his upcoming show Bekaboo.

Spilling the beans on her diet plans before her D-day, Dalljiet Kaur shared that unlike most brides-to-be she is not dieting at all. “Definitely I know I am fit and I am going to look hot on my D-day. I am conscious not to eat anything rubbish,” Dalljiet said.

Speaking about her husband-to-be, Dalljiet said that Nikhi is equally “excited” to be a part of the wedding arrangements. However, his busy work schedule did not permit him to watch the ongoing preparations.

“My groom Nikhil is very excited and he’s currently in FOMO because he’s travelling due to work and he’s not here to watch the preparations. So, he keeps asking kya horaha hai (what’s happening) and if he doesn’t get an answer from me, he asks my mom or my sister. He wants to be a part of everything,” concluded Dalljiet.

