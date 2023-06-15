How Dharmendra Saved Son Sunny Deol’s Drowning Career

While Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Gadar 2: Tha Katha Continues is being eagerly awaited, a digitally remastered version of the original film has also been re-released and is running in theatres currently. The sequel is expected to create wonders at the box office and reinstate Sunny Deol’s star power, which has been waning over the years. In fact, since the advent of the new millennium, Sunny, who used to churn hit after hit in the 80s and 90s, has mostly delivered flops at the box office.

The 90s were full of blockbusters such as Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, Vishwatma, Ziddi, Zor and many more. However, post-2000, except for the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Indian, Apne and Yamla Pagal Deewana, almost all his films failed at the box office. Some of these films include Fool n Final, Big Brother, Teesri Aankh - The Hidden Camera, Jo Bole So Nihal, Khel, Jaal - The Trap, Jaani Dushman, Maa Tujhe Salaam and some more. All these films were box office failures. Sunny Deol gave a total of 22 flops during this period of his career.

It was only after Sunny’s father Dharmendra decided to produce and star in a film with both his sons in Apne that Sunny got a hit after years. The movie also featured Bobby Deol and the audience was thrilled to watch the three Deols together on screen for the first time. This combination was repeated in the 2011 film Yamla Paagal Deewana which proved to be a box-office blockbuster.

These two films somewhat revitalised Sunny’s career and critics largely credited Dharmendra with saving his son’s career. However, the two sequels to Yamla Paagal Deewana once again tanked at the box office. In 2016, Sunny got a semi-hit in the form of Ghayal Returns which he starred in and directed himself. A sequel to Apne is also in development at present. Gadar 2 is slated to release on August 11.