How Haqeeqat Director-producer Chetan Anand Got Rs 10 Lakh For The Film

The 1964 film Haqeeqat was written, directed and produced by Chetan Anand under his production company Himalaya Films. The film depicted the 1962 Indo-China War. It showed the horrors of war and soldiers’ loneliness on hostile borders. Starring stalwarts like Balraj Sahni and Dharmendra, it was one of the biggest box office hits. Little do people know that Chetan Anand was short of Rs 25,000 to produce this film. Troubles kept mounting for him, as no one was ready to finance this film. Chetan Anand’s fortunes turned when his wife Uma Anand’s friend informed the couple that her uncle Partap Singh Kairon is the Chief Minister of Punjab. She said that the director can ask for monetary help from him.

Chetan Anand reached the office of Kairon and sought financial assistance from him. Kairon advised him to direct a film on the martyred soldiers of Punjab in the 1962 Indo-China war. Chetan Anand shared Haqeeqat’s script and Kairon was impressed with it. The CM asked his financial secretary to lend Chetan a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. Annu Kapoor described this interesting anecdote in his program Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor.

Haqeeqat’s poignant storyline struck a chord with the audience and was nominated for the Filmfare Award in the Best Film category. Chetan Anand was also nominated for this prestigious award in the Best Director category. This film boasted a stellar star cast, comprising Vijay Anand, Indrani Mukherjee, Jayant and Chand Usmani. The music of this film is composed by Madan Mohan, which resonates with the audience to date. Kaifi Azmi penned the lyrics, while Lata Mangeshkar provided the vocals.

The coloured version of Haqeeqat was released in 2012. Chetan Anand’s son Ketan had talked to the Mumbai Mirror in an earlier interview regarding this development. He said that it was his father’s dream to watch Haqeeqat in colour. Ketan said that he had used the blue and green tones more, keeping the subject in mind. According to Ketan, he also avoided the usage of bright colours in this film.

