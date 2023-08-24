How Hema Malini Reacted To Daughter Esha Deol's Co-actor Proposing To Her For Marriage With This Condition

Actress Esha Deol, who gained fame with Dhoom and delivered many good performances in films like No Entry, Kaal and Yuva, once opened up about being romantically linked to all of her co-stars in the initial years of her career. She also revealed that one of her co-stars even proposed to her for marriage but also put one condition of giving up acting.

She also mentioned that it was fun for the media to pick on her and link her up with her co-stars. Some would be “weird" and they would laugh about it, she added.

The actress shared a hilarious anecdote with Bollywood Bubble about a co-star who wanted to marry her and how her mother and veteran actress Hema Malini reacted. Esha called him a sweet guy. “I had just started out and he said ‘Will get married, stop acting’. I did not know what to do. I came home and told my mom and she was like ‘so sweet’," Esha shared. She mentioned that she is not friends with the actor anymore as that refusal “broke his heart".

Esha is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra who has been an active actress in Hindi cinema for over a decade now. She made her debut in the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poocche alongside Aftab Shivdasani. Esha got married in 2012 to her childhood friend and businessman Bharat Takhtani. The couple has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. After a long break, Esha made her comeback with the Ajay Devgn-starrer web series, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

Esha Deol recently hosted a special screening of her brother, Sunny Deol’s film Gadar 2 for close friends and family. The actress heaped praises for the Anil Sharma directorial. Gadar 2 continues to rake in success as it is inching closer to crossing Rs 420 crore at the box office by its second weekend.