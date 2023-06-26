How John Prakash Janumala Turned Into Bollywood’s Most Loved Comedian Johnny Lever

Not many actors in Hindi cinema have been able to redefine comedy on screen as well as the undisputed king of comedy Johnny Lever. He is considered second only to Mehmood to have attained unprecedented stardom and popularity by acting in comic roles. But the road to this popularity has not been easy. Let us take a look at the cinematic journey of the ace comedian.

Johnny Lever was born in a Telugu family in Andhra Pradesh as John Prakash Janumala on August 14, 1957. His father was employed at Hindustan Unilever as an operator in Mumbai and was mostly away from home till Johnny Lever reached the age of 2 where he joined his father in the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai along with his siblings. Johnny was the eldest of five siblings and his father’s meager salary was not enough to take care of all his kids. Johnny quit their studies after class 7 and took over the responsibility of the family along with his father.

During an interview, Johnny Lever stated that during the monsoon, the roof of their home would leak and he would hold a bowl and try to accumulate the water, preventing it from falling on their bed and floor,

He joined his father as an employee at Hindustan Unilever, where he used to perform mimicry of his boss and colleagues which everyone enjoyed. This set the foundation for his comic skills and he was named Johnny Lever, after Unilever by his colleagues. Johnny Lever was greatly influenced by Bollywood comedians Mehmood and Johnny Walker. He was also a big fan of Kishore Kumar. In the early days of comedy, Johnny met the then Dinesh Hingoo and Narela Venumadhav. Both were standup comedians of the 70s and 80s. Johnny learned the basics of comedy from both of them. Along with this, Johnny made Pratap Jani his mentor.

He soon joined the travel group of Kalyanji Anandji’s orchestra where he used to do standup comedy. One of his sessions was attended by Sunil Dutt who was highly impressed by him and gave him his first film Dard Ka Rishta in 1982. This started his journey in cinema and over the next three decades, he rose to become one of the top comedians in the Hindi film industry.