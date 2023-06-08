How Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra Fame Dattu More And His Wife Swati Ghunage Fell In Love

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame actor Dattu More, also known as, Dattaram More recently got married to his girlfriend Swati Ghunage. The actor broke news to his fans by sharing photos from his pre-wedding shoot and writing that he is married in the caption. After much waiting, the actor also shared pictures from his wedding day. For the day Dattu donned an ivory and red sherwani and Swati looked lovely in the blue navrichi saree.

Dattu, who is reserved about his personal life, has revealed his love story. The actor in an interview with local media said that they both are still figuring out how it happened. “We met 4-5 years ago through a common friend in Pune and had a very casual acquaintance,” he added.

Dattu also mentioned that at the time they connected on Facebook and for two years, they were just Facebook friends and never talked. When Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra was aired, Swati saw him on the show and messaged him and they began talking but it was just casual greetings like good morning and good night in the initial days.

The actor also revealed that when began talking, Swati had just completed her MS and was focused on her business and was constantly busy. So was he with the show’s shooting.

“We didn’t even know that we were connected. We still have the question of how and why we got connected. But it all happened automatically and we came together,” he added.

The actor’s wife, Swati shared that she liked Dattu’s nature and how he supported her work. While they started talking more, Swati developed feelings for the actor but didn’t express them as she was too focused on her work.

Dattu shared that he got the hint when she would text him and then delete it. He also mentioned that Swati used to come home late from work and one night she texted him and it started with “hi.”

“It was good to chat with each other after coming home tired at night and both of us felt these feelings. After a few days, our conversations increased and we used to talk on video calls till 4:30 am. It felt very different then. I used to go to sleep after 4.30 am but she used to wake up at 6:30 am and go to work,” he added.

He also mentioned that those conversations never made them tired and they both felt fresh.

On the work front, Dattu is seen in Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. He plays various roles and characters in the show and brings smiles to the viewers’ faces.