How Marathi Couple Kailash Waghmare and Meenakshi Rathod’s Love Blossomed

Marathi couple Kailash Waghmare and Meenakshi Rathod often create a storm on social media. The couple attended the same college, where Kailash was two years senior to Meenakshi. Interestingly, Kailash and Meenakshi’s sister were classmates. The duo met for the first time during their participation in one-act plays and dramas on campus.

Soon their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship, even though they had not expressed their emotions to each other. Eventually, Kailash took the initiative and proposed to Meenakshi at a hotel. Nevertheless, their relationship encountered a major hurdle in the form of their differing religious affiliations. The initial stages of their union were met with opposition due to this religious disparity.

Meenakshi, who hails from a family of five sisters, had already witnessed the hardships her family endured following a previous inter-caste marriage. However, despite these obstacles, the strength of their love triumphed, and both families eventually supported their marriage.

Currently, Kailash and Meenakshi are leading a happy life, making strides in their respective careers. For those who don’t know, last year, Meenakshi Rathod and actor Kailash Waghmare became proud parents to a baby girl. Since then, they have been constantly sharing pictures and videos with their little munchkin.

The actress even recently celebrated her daughter Yara’s first birthday with great joy. The celebration witnessed the presence of Meenakshi’s close friends, family members, as well as notable personalities from the Marathi film industry. In the photos, the actress and her daughter can be seen twinning in matching green outfits, striking poses for the camera. Meanwhile, Kailash Waghmare opted for a white shirt and denim jeans.

On the professional front, Kailash Waghmare is best known for films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhikari, Khisa, and Manatlya Unhat: In the Sunshine of the Mind. The actor has also acted in films such as Half Ticket, Bhonsle, Hirvee, Ascharyachakit, and more. Now, the actor is all prepared to appear in upcoming films including Raanti and A Story of Two Eggs.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Rathod is widely recognised for her notable performances in films like Naal, Hirvee, and Safe Journeys. Besides this, she appeared in several prominent television shows such as Blacky, Khisa, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, Balumama Chya Navan Chang Bhala, The Vanished Number, and more.