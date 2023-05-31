How Marathi Couple Sanket Pathak And Suparna Shyam Fell For Each Other

Popular Marathi television actors Suparna Shyam and Sanket Pathak tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on April 22. Their close friends, family, and colleagues from the TV industry attended the nuptials. On this note, let us learn about their beautiful love story.

The couple met on the set of their television show Duheri. Their on-screen chemistry was highly admired by the audience. Reportedly, during a photo shoot, Suparna Shyam was in her makeup room when Sanket Pathak came in with an assistant to meet his co-star. The actress was preoccupied and closed the door. Nevertheless, she managed to steal a glance at him. An hour later, the photo shoot was completed. These two became close friends during the shoot of their television series.

Meanwhile, the couple stepped out to dine at a nearby restaurant, and Sanket Pathak offered to pay the bill of Rs 640 using his card. Meanwhile, when the waiter requested change, he realised that he was not carrying any cash. Nevertheless, the actress generously gave a hundred rupee note to the waiter, telling him to keep the change. After this incident, the co-stars developed affection for each other, however, they did not express their feelings openly.

Sanket Pathak and Surpana Shyam have joined forces for two projects namely Duheri, and Chhatriwali. They dated for around six years before finally taking the plunge. The couple broke the news of their relationship to their families during an intimate gathering, where they even got the blessings of their loved ones.

In the meantime, Suparna Shyam recently made headlines for her praiseworthy performance in the Marathi play titled Don’t Worry Ho Jayega. She was seen playing a significant character in the play and was even appreciated for it. On the other hand, Sanket Pathak is presently seen as a police officer in the ongoing Marathi show Lagnachi Bedi.