How Much Tamannaah Bhatia Charged For Her Role In Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, whose dance song Kaavaalaa garnered immense popularity before the film’s release, reportedly commanded a fee of Rs 3 crore for her role in the hit movie Jailer.

Sharing her experiences of working with two iconic actors, Tamannaah also stars in Chiranjeevi’s film Bholaa Shankar. She praised Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi for their humility, diligence, and commitment. She noted, “As a young actor, I’ve imbibed this quality from them, and I aspire to maintain it throughout my career and life."

Rajinikanth, a megastar with a career spanning over fifty years, stands as one of India’s most highly compensated actors, with an estimated net worth of Rs 430 crore, as reported by The Times of India. The superstar is said to have charged Rs 110 crore for his 169th film Jailer.

Jailer also features a special guest appearance by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Reports suggest that the veteran actor received a payment of Rs 8 crore for his role in the film.

Among the ensemble cast, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar secured approximately Rs 4 crore each. Yogi Babu and Ramya Krishnan, who played significant roles in the movie, earned around Rs 1 crore and Rs 80 lakhs, respectively.

With Jailer, Rajinikanth has reaffirmed his status as one of the nation’s foremost superstars. The film, generating positive buzz from its initial screening, achieved an impressive collection of Rs 52 crore gross on its opening day in India. The movie has shattered multiple box office records, including 2023’s Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu and the Highest Opening Day India Gross in 2023 within the Tamil film industry.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer grossed Rs 27 crore in India on Friday, August 11, bringing its total collection to Rs 75 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala reports that the film has already surpassed Rs 150 crore gross in global earnings.