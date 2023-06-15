How Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Turned Things Around For Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan had to face many flop films at the box office after the success of his movie Race 2 directed by Abbas-Mustan. His films like Laal Kaptaan, Baazaar, and Kaalakaandi, etc between 2013-2020 proved to be box office disappointments. But, things changed for him after he portrayed the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Directed by Om Raut, this film thrived at the box office and was praised by critics and the audience. Saif also won numerous accolades for his acting skills and was nominated for Awards of the International Film Academy for this role. He was nominated under the category of best actor in a supporting role-male for this film. He also won the Filmfare Award in 2021 under the best supporting actor category. Besides these prizes, he was the winner of the Masala! Awards and nominated for the Indian Film and Television Awards as well.

Currently, Saif has collaborated with Om Raut for the second time in the film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. He will play the role of Lankesh (based on the demon god Ravana) in this film backed by RKB Creative, Retrophiles, and T- Series Films. Initially, the film received severe backlash from viewers who criticized the visual effects in the teaser.

Due to this criticism, the director pushed the release date of Adipurush further (January 12, 2023) and reworked the visual effects with his team. The makers unveiled the trailers of this film after the rework and received a positive response from the audience. Adipurush is now all set to release in cinema halls on June 16 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Saif’s followers are wondering why he has not been present in the promotions of the Adipurush. Some felt that this film needs to be promoted by actors playing Ram and Sita and not by actors playing the role of evil forces like Ravana. Hence Saif was not included in the film. Others think that Saif’s role is the surprise element in this movie as he was hardly featured in the trailer.