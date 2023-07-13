How One Blockbuster Turned Things Around For Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s good looks, amazing dance style and charming personality have left his fans extremely impressed. But, his career graph has not been one straight line. It has seen quite a few ups and downs. At one point, the actor delivered back-to-back flops and temporarily, his career took a hit.

Ranbir Kapoor made his debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor. While the movie tanked at the box office, his performance received applause. Despite its underwhelming performance, the movie got him immense recognition and it soon landed him other hit projects like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Raajneeti, Rockstar and Barfi.

These movies catapulted him to stardom and he became one of the most bankable and sought-after actors in Bollywood. However, his career took a nose dive in 2013. After the success of his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in early 2013, he starred in a movie titled Besharam, helmed by Abhinav Kashyap. The movie failed at the box office. In 2015, he starred in Vikramjit Singh’s Roy which also featured Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez. Once again the film proved to be a disaster at the box office. In the same year, he delivered yet another flop, Bombay Velvet by Anurag Kashyap.

In 2015, he was seen with Deepika Padukone in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. The movie did not do well commercially, but their performances were loved by the audience. His tally of flops saw a brief halt when Karan Johar released his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which was declared a semi-hit. But again in 2017, he delivered yet another flop in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, starring Katrina Kaif. The movie tanked badly at the box office despite mixed to positive reviews.

The year 2018 proved to be a game-changing one for him as he starred in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, which was a biopic of the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie also starred Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and many others. The movie was a success at the box office, and Ranbir Kapoor’s stellar acting and his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt’s body language and tone impressed the audience. Sanju became the highest-grossing movie of the year.

After the success of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor didn’t appear in any movie until July 2022 when he collaborated with Sanjay Dutt and released Shamshera. The movie didn’t do well at the box office and was considered a disaster. Then came arguably the most ambitious project in Ranbir Kapoor’s career, Brahmastra Part I - Shiva. The Ayan Mukerji film starred Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and was a blockbuster.

Soon after, he delivered a hit with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar where he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor.