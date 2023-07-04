How Raaj Kumar’s Love For These Two Bollywood Actresses Remain Unrequited

Raaj Kumar was one of the exceptional actors in the Bollywood industry. He had done some amazing roles in his movie career. Apart from his successful professional life, the outspoken actor was always very private about his personal life. There are not many stories of his link-ups, affairs, or family; but his love for two Bollywood actresses was no secret.

He was a die-hard fan of the ‘Dream Girl of Bollywood’ Hema Malini. According to reports, when Raaj was offered the film Lal Patthar, he insisted the director FC Mehra cast Hema Malini opposite him. Raaj Kumar fell madly in love with Hema Malini while the duo was working together for the movie. Hema was also impressed by Raaj’s acting, his unique style, and his work. After the movie’s shoot was completed and it was released on the big screen, Raaj sent a marriage proposal to Hema Malini. She refused the proposal. It is said that Raaj was heartbroken when Hema didn’t accept his love. Still, in many interviews, Hema mentions Raaj as one of her favourite co-stars.

Raaj’s other lady love was the beautiful actress Meena Kumari. He fell in love with Meena on the sets of his film Pakeezah, which was an iconic movie that took 16 years to come to the big screen for the audience. It is said that Raaj started having feelings for Meena Kumari while they were shooting. He was so much in love that, according to some reports, it has been said that many times Raaj used to forget his dialogues as he was lost in the actress’ beauty. During that time, Meena Kumari was already married to the director of their film Kamal Amrohi. Since Raaj was well versed in the fact that Meena was married, he never spoke his heart out and kept his feelings to himself.

Later in his life, Raaj finally found his love in Jennifer, who was an Anglo-Indian and an air hostess. She changed her name to Gayatri according to Hindu customs. They got married and stayed with each other for the rest of their lives and were blessed with three children.