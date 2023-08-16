How Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela's Daughter Celebrated Her 1st Independence Day

India marked its 77th year of Independence this Tuesday, August 15. The film stars, along with the entire nation, celebrated the day and expressed their joy and pride for the country on social media. What got extra attention on the internet are Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s daughter Klin Kaara. Upasana shared a set of pictures on social media, in which she revealed the partial face of her daughter from the celebrations of her first independence day.

In the pictures, her newborn baby can be seen cuddling on the shoulder of her grandmother Shobana Kamineni. The baby can be seen firmly gripping the rope of the tricolour flag with her tiny fingers, as it was being hoisted. Upasana dressed her little one in a traditional ivory and golden outfit for the day. “Priceless moments with Amama and Thatha. Klin Kaara’s first Independence Day,” Upasana penned the caption. She also added hashtags of “Jai Hind” and “Har Ghar Tiranga”.

Social media users are loving the pictures. Fans flooded the comments section with words like “adorable”, “cute” and “mega princess”.

As reported earlier, Upasana temporarily shifted to her parent’s house post the delivery of Klin Kaara. The star kid had a grand naming ceremony at her maternal grandparent’s residence, as per customs.

Earlier, Upasana shared a picture from the day they brought their baby girl home. In the picture, Upasana can be seen in a beige floral maxi dress, holding Klin Kaara. Ram Charan was seen holding their pet pooch, Rhyme. He went with a simple look for the day, as he donned a white shirt and blue denim pants. “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings,” she wrote in the caption of the picture.

In a media interaction, Ram Charan spoke at length and thanked fans for sending love and blessings. When Ram Charan was asked who his baby resembles, he quipped and said that she looks like him. He also said that when he first held his daughter, he felt the same as any other father who holds his baby for the first time.

Ram Charan couldn’t be a part of his family’s Independence celebrations owing to his work commitments and busy schedule. He will be next seen in Shankar’s Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani.