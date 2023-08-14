How Rashmika Mandanna Became A Pan-India Star

Rashmika Mandanna, the versatile pan-India actress, started her acting journey in 2016 with the Kannada hit Kirik Party. Since then, her career has been on a soaring trajectory as she delves into diverse projects spanning multiple regional languages. The talented actress is all set to share the screen with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor in the highly anticipated action-thriller Animal, directed by the renowned Telugu filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie’s teaser has already ignited immense anticipation among audiences.

Making her Bollywood debut last year with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna has captivated cinephiles with her compelling performances. Her portrayal of Srivalli in the film Pushpa further solidified her status in the industry. The actress’s meteoric rise led to her being hailed as the National Crush of India in 2020, a testament to her immense popularity and charm.

Rashmika’s recent foray into Tamil cinema with Varisu, opposite Thalapathy Vijay, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, showcased her versatility across languages. In Telugu, the same film was titled Vaarasudu, captivating audiences in both regions.

Her appearance in the Bollywood flick Mission Majnu, where she portrayed a blind Pakistani girl, added another feather to her cap. The film, available on Netflix, showcased her prowess as an actor.

The actress’s breakthrough came with the movie Geetha Govindam, where her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda was adored by audiences. The film’s songs became chartbusters, elevating its status to a superhit. Their collaboration continued with the Telugu film Dear Comrade, despite its lukewarm box office performance.

Rashmika’s career boasts collaborations with industry stalwarts like Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi, and Puneeth Rajkumar in the Kannada blockbuster Anjaniputra.

Next on Rashmika’s horizon are the eagerly awaited films Pushpa 2 and Animal. Both projects have captured the audience’s curiosity. Adding to her impressive lineup, reports suggest that Rashmika has joined forces with director Shekhar Kammula and the talented Dhanush for an upcoming Telugu film tentatively titled D51.