Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. She has delivered several powerful performances in her career. She loves to interact with her fans on social media platforms. Recently, Rashmika held a Twitter AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her fans, where she interacted with them and answered some interesting questions. She has a special hashtag for her sessions, which is — #RushHour. One of her fans asked Rashmika to describe Thalapathy Vijay in one word. The fan shared a picture from their recently-released film Varisu, where Rashmika can be seen holding Vijay’s hand while she is looking at him. The user wrote, “Hi rash! One word about Vijay sir?” To which, she responded by saying “love” with a pink flower emoji.

Another fan asked her to share a funny moment from the sets of Varisu. Rashmika stated that when she used to take small naps on sofas on the sets, the film’s director Vamshi Paidipally used to click pictures and later used to make fun of her along with Vijay. “When I would pass out on the sofas in the set and Vamsi sir would take pictures, and go and show it to Vijay sir and they would make fun of me,” she wrote.

When I would pass out on the sofas in the set and Vamsi sir would take pictures and go and show it to vijay sir and they would make fun of me.. 😅 https://t.co/2LknCHSGuP— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 20, 2023

Another user asked about her experience with Thalapathy Vijay in the groovy song Ranjithame. “Ohhhhh… we just had an absolute blast… I wish we all could dance together sometime like that… it’s maaaaaaad fun!” Rashmika replied.

Ohhhhh.. we just had an absolute blast.. I wish we all can dance together sometime like that.. it’s maaaaaaad fun! 💃🏻💃🏻 https://t.co/qCqzVNitzi— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 20, 2023

Rashmika also mentioned that she is “manifestin,” when a fan whether she is doing another film with Vijay.

Rashmika Mandanna is best known for her performances in films including Kirik Party, Chamak, and Anjani Putra. She became the national crush after she featured in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, along with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

She made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, last year. She co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the film. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently busy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also has Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here