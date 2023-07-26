How Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Gia Manek’s One Decision Changed Her Career’s Trajectory

Gia Manek shot to fame after she essayed the role of TV’s one of the most favourite characters, Gopi Bahu. Her simple look and stellar acting won the hearts of the audience who watched her in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The show witnessed a steep decline in TRP overnight after Gia Manek decided to quit the show. Her role was instead offered to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who gained her fan following.

Gia Manek has been away from the limelight for quite some time, but little is known about why she left the show. Gia won the hearts of the viewers in 2010 when she was roped in to play the role of Gopi Kapadia in the Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She was essayed as an obedient and caring daughter-in-law of the Modi family. She starred as the wife of Aham Modi. Saath Nibhana Saathiya became one of the top five shows with a high TRP rate because of her. Suddenly, things took a sharp turn as Gia Manek took one major risk which affected her career.

While shooting for the soap opera in 2012, Gia Manek was offered the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She had the urge to do something different that would set her apart from her contemporaries. Reportedly, she got bored of playing the role of a sanskari bahu and decided to break out of the mundaneness and accepted the risk of participating in the dance show.

If reports are to be believed, after working tirelessly for two years in the TV show, the director of Saath Nibhana Saathiya was miffed by her choice to leave the show. The makers did not want her to quit the show and tried very hard to convince her. Gia Manek stayed adamant and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She stayed in the limelight with her stunning dance performances on the stage, but she got disqualified from the show.

Reportedly, her career took a hit. Although she immediately landed a role in a show called Jeannie Aur Juju opposite Ali Asgar, she did not get much recognition for it. It is believed that if she would have stayed in the show, she would have been one of the highest-paid actresses in the TV industry. In 2021, she found her footing again and landed a role in the reboot series of Saath Nibhana Saathiya titled Tera Mera Saath Rahe, where she portrayed the role of Gopika Modi.