Right from the 60s to the 80s, Shashi Kapoor used to be a popular actor in Hindi cinema. Although he never quite achieved the stardom that his elder brother Raj Kapoor attained, he never lived in the shadow of his elder brothers and father Prithviraj Kapoor and carved a niche for himself in films. His charming smile and boyish looks endeared many female fans to him. As was the norm of the legendary Kapoor family, Shashi Kapoor also wanted his sons to have a career in Hindi cinema and hence launched both his sons Karan and Kunal in films but they were among the few members of the Kapoor clan who could not do anything in films.

Much of their unsuccessful stint in films have been attributed to their Caucasian looks as their mother was British. Inspired by brothers Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor took off in his career under the supervision of his brothers, but his method of choosing films and subjects was different. He restricted himself to romantic roles mostly. He once visited Kolkata. to work in an Anglo-Indian theatre run by Godfrey Kendall. Along with learning the nuances of acting there, Shashi gave his heart to Kendall’s daughter, Jennifer. Their love blossomed and they got married. Shashi fathered three children Jennifer, Karan, Kunal and Sanjana.

Kunal, the eldest son of Shashi Kapoor, was born in Bombay on June 26, 1959. He was enrolled at the Bombay International School by Shashi. Despite the fact that Kapoor was the family’s heir, acting was never his dream. He moved to London as soon as he finished high school because his father wanted him to become an actor. He enrolled in an acting programme there. In the movie “Siddharth," Kunal Kapoor made his acting debut as the younger version of his father.

As a child actor, he played the childhood role of his father in this film. After this, he also appeared in Shyam Benegal’s Junoon. After this, he acted in some films like Ahista Ahista, Winner and Utsav, but none of them worked.

He founded his own business, called “Ad Filmwalas," as soon as he quit acting. In his company, he began creating commercials for well-known domestic and international brands. Via these commercials, he quickly rose to the level of a master player. Ninety percent of the commercials for the major automobile brands marketed in India were produced by his business. In no time, he rose to the top of the list of advertising directors after directing more than 800 television ads.

Karan Kapoor too failed to woo audiences through his appearances in films Due to Karan’s love of photography, he chose to turn his pastime into a profession. He organised an exhibition of his photos and became well-known for it. People began to like his photos so much that, after a few years, his name was included in the list of the best photographers in the country. Karan is now an award-winning photographer who resides in London.

