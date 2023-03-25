Malvika Nair is one of the popular actresses in the South film industry. She started her acting career at age 13. In her first few films, she had minor supporting or cameo roles. In Ustad Hotel, she made a brief appearance in a song sequence, while in Puthiya Theerangal and Karmayodha, she played the daughter of Nedumudi Venu and Mohanlal’s characters respectively. Malvika got prominence after appearing in the 2013 Malayalam film Black Butterfly. Her breakthrough might have been with Malayalam films, but Malvika has made her fan base in the Telugu film industry.

She played the lead role in Tollywood films and received immense appreciation for her outstanding performances. Recently, Malavika Nair is making headlines for her last released movie, Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi. The Telugu-language romantic comedy film was written and directed by Srinivas Avasarala and also stars Naga Shaurya in the lead role.

Malvika has worked in 16 films in her career, out of which she has done 10 Telugu movies. Her popular Telugu films include Mahanati, Vijetha, Taxiwala, Orey Bujjiga, and Thank You. The audience loved Malvika’s performance in these movies. Within a short period, she created a huge fan base.

Malvika is also doing two back-to-back Tollywood films. She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Anni Manchi Shakunamule. The movie is directed by BV Nandini Reddy and also stars Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Urvashi, Rao Ramesh, Gautami, Santosh Sobhan, and VK Naresh in pivotal roles. Malvika also has Devil: The British Secret Agent in her kitty.

She has also worked in the television series Modern Love Hyderabad. The series streamed on Amazon Prime Video. This Telugu-language romantic anthology series was produced by Elahe Hiptoola and directed jointly by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam. The series also features Nithya Menen, Abijeet, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathi, Naresh, Ulka Gupta, Naresh Agastya, and Komalee Prasad. The TV show is a regional adaptation of the American series Modern Love, which is itself based on The New York Times’s weekly column of the same name.

