How Sunil Dutt Reacted When Drunk Sanjay Dutt Crashed His Car But Didn't Forget Alcohol Bottles

Actor Sanjay Dutt continues to rule the heart of the audience with his acting prowess. Apart from his filmography, the actor has been involved in various controversies, from possessing illegal weapons to serving jail time for the same. Sanjay once appeared in the reality show Dus Ka Dum with Jackie Shroff which was hosted by Salman Khan, where the Khalnayak actor narrated the time when he was in an inebriated state and met with a car accident yet didn’t forget “gifted alcohol bottles".

“There is one incident I remember, I was doing a film with Rajiv Rai, so I went to his place at night for story sitting. The story sitting never happened but we started drinking, like the black label and all. After that it was 2 am at night when I left from his house in an inebriated state, I crashed my car," Sanjay Dutt recalled. He even mentioned that the incident happened before the release of Rocky and he even got a huge scratch on his face due to the shredded glass of his window.

“Rajiv gifted me around 4 bottles which I took from the car and reached home on foot and slept in my room. The next morning, when Dutt Sahab (Sunil Dutt) woke me up, the first thing he said to me that it is okay that you had an accident but how did you not forget those 4 bottles in the car," he quipped.

Sanjay Dutt is also known to be vocal about his drug addiction and has spread awareness among the youth to avoid the use of substances. On the show, he also talked about the day he decided to leave drugs. The Shamshera actor said that drugs are not worth the time.

“There was one time, I returned home under the influence of drugs and then I went to my room and slept. It was around 7-8 in the morning and I was hungry. So I asked my house help to give me something to eat who has been there with us for years," he said.

Sanjay Dutt continued and shared that his house help started crying and told the actor that he asked for food after two days. Baffled with what he said, Sanjay told him that he slept last night but the house help told him that it was two days ago. “That’s when I decided to leave drugs, Zindagi ka nasha best hai," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Leo with Vijay Thalapathy and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. He will also be seen in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The actor also has Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3 in his pipeline.