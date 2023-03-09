Many stars are known for their benevolence and humility, and instances where they helped producers or filmmakers often make headlines. If we look at the Tamil film industry, the list is long, starting with MGR, Sivaji Ganesan and Jaishankar. The next generation of stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have also on multiple occasions helped out producers. With just Rajini, S. P. Muthuraman has helmed 25 films. In a single year, Rajini appeared in two or three of his films as an actor.

There is an interesting story about the first time SP Muthuraman turned producer. Muthuraman, who wanted to do something to help the artists who travelled with him, told Rajini about the matter and asked him to do a film for him. The result was the 1992 film Pandian which Rajinikanth did completely free of cost. It was SP Muthuraman’s first production and Rajinikanth did not take any fee for it. Not just that, since the movie was made on a low budget, Rajinikanth improvised on the fight scenes in the movie so that no glass or props are broken during the action, contrary to most films which show a lot of props being broken during fight scenes. This saved the production a lot of money.

14 key people in his unit, including Muthuraman, shared the profits from Pandian. Assistant director VA Durai said that he bought a house with the money he received from Pandian. In 2002, when Rajini produced Baba, he roped in VA Durai as an associate producer.

Kamal Haasan has also been understanding towards producers and filmmakers. When GN Rangarajan was struggling financially, Kamal acted in Maharasan in 1993 without charging any fee. Before acting in Maharasan, Kamal was undergoing treatment for a fractured bone in his hip after an accident on the set. Since he could not sit on anything flat, he made a circular hole in the middle of the chair he could sit on and pretended to sit in it while enduring the pain. He did not want to cause inconvenience to the production team by making them wait for his hip to heal.

