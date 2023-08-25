How The Tamil Film Industry Fared At The 69th National Film Awards

The National Film Award is one of the most prestigious honours, which recognises and acknowledges Indian actors and films. The 69th National Award winners were announced yesterday. The Tamil film industry has been recently grabbing eyeballs with some exceptional hits. The nominees in the Best Tamil Film category saw movies of actors like Dhanush and Suriya in competition. Dhanush delivered a critically acclaimed performance in Karnan. Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Arya’s Sarpatta Parambarai, Samuthirakani’s Vinodhaya Sitham, Vijay Sethupathi’s Kadaisi Vivasayi and Silambarasan TR’s Maanadu were also fighting for the best regional film’s title. It was M Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer), which won the honours for the Best Tamil Film, with a special mention of Best Actor for Late Shri Nallandi. Shreya Ghoshal clinched the award for Best Playback Singer Female for her song Maayava Chaayava in R Parthiban’s Iravin Nizhal. Srikanth Deva got a special mention for Karuvarai in the non-feature film category. Sirpangalil Sirpangal has been awarded as the Best Educational Film.

Fans are miffed after movies like Sarpatta Parambarai, Jai Bhim and Karnan got snubbed by the panel. A few expressed how the Tamil industry was “ignored” by the National Film Award, despite giving amazing movies.

#NationalFilmAwards2023 Too worst ra🫠Tamil cinema had a lot of better movies compared to other industries but completely ignored 🙂#NationalAwards #NationalFilmAwards — IKBAL BASID (@BasidIkbal) August 24, 2023

One user felt that film writer K Manikandan and actress Lijomol Jose deserved to win an award for their exceptional contribution to Tamil cinema.

NATIONAL AWARDS juries didn't think Manikandan and Lijo Mol deserved to win the awards while a propaganda movie like The Kashmir Files won an award. JOKE is on the juries.#69thNationalFilmAwards#NationalFilmAwards2023 #NationalAwards https://t.co/pibjNEwBDV— George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) August 24, 2023

The Best Film Award was given to Sardar Udham Singh, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, and Amol Parashar. It is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The Best Feature Film award was given to R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which starred Suriya, Simran, and Rajit Kapur. The Best Actress Award was shared by the leading stars of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for her performance in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for the Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise by Sukumar. RRR secured the award for Best Popular Film at the National Film Awards.