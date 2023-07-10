How This Actor Helped Mari Selvaraj Cope With Suicidal Thoughts

Tamil filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s latest film Maamannan has opened to positive reviews and a great run at the box office. The film, which stars Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, along with Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh, was released on June 29. It has been received warmly by the audience. The team Maamannan recently said that the movie already grossed Rs 50 crore at the box office. A success meet for the film was held in Chennai recently. Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi, Keerthy and Mari Selvaraj were present at the event. Mari Selvaraj, while speaking on the occasion made some dark revelations. He also shared how actor Vadivelu influenced his life.

Speaking about his dark past, Mari Selvaraj revealed how he has struggled with suicidal thoughts in the past. He said whenever such thoughts plagued him, he was pulled out by Vadivelu’s comedy scenes. Vadivelus’ comic presence served as motivation for getting through such trying times in life.

“Vadivelu’s comedic talent has an astounding ability to uplift spirits instantaneously,” he said, adding that his brand of comedy resonates deeply with the audience. Mari Selvaraj also said that he was a big fan of Vadivelu and it was an honour for him to direct the actor. He also took the opportunity to express his sincere appreciation to the film’s crew, who contributed to the final result. This included both actors and technical staff, who put in countless hours to make his vision come alive.

Reportedly, Vadivelu and Mari Selvaraj will soon reunite for a new film. Some reports suggest that Vadivelu is eager to adapt the 1997 Oscar-winning movie Life Is Beautiful, which was directed by Roberto Benigni and starred his real-life wife Nicoletta Braschi. It may be directed by Mari Selvaraj, while Red Giant is also in the running. It remains to be seen how this initiative develops.