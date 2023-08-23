How This Little Girl In 1993 Film Meleparambil Anveedu Accidentally Became An Actress

The Malayalam film Meleparambil Anveedu entertained the audience back in 1993. Recently, a keen-eyed fan made a post talking about a little girl who was featured in the film. During the time of the making of the film, she was in school. The fan identified as Mahesh Gopal made a post which has now become a topic of discussion among film enthusiasts on social media.

The film was directed by Rajasenan and starred Jayaram, Shobana, Narendra Prasad, Meena Joseph and Jagathy Sreekumar. A little girl who starred in the film caught the attention of a fan recently. The little girl played the role of Anna Chechi, who had never faced a camera before this film. She was identified as Savitha, who was a schoolgirl belonging from Kodungallur, Palakkad district in Kerala.

A picture of the child actress, now an adult is getting popular online. According to reports, she was cast instantly for the film. The makers had no actor available for the role. At the location for the shoot of the film, the director asked if anyone from around the neighbourhood could act and one of the locals said, regarding the little girl, Savitha, who happened to be there, “Hey to catch her and make her act." This is how she became an actress.

To prepare her for the role, make-up was applied to the child actress. To sum up the scenario, Savitha became an actress because she happened to be there at the right time.

The Malayalam film Meleparambil Anveedu is a romantic comedy-drama film. Mani C Kappan was the producer and distributor of the film. It is regarded as one of the best comedy Malayalam films in Sandalwood, so much so that it has a cult status. Several remakes of the film have been made. It has two Tamil remakes, Valli Vara Pora released in 1995, and Naiyaandi in 2013. An Assamese remake of the film was made in 2012, called Barolar Ghor, by the original film’s director.