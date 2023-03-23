CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveAbdu RozikVicky KaushalBheed First ReviewShah Rukh Khan
Home » Movies » How This Song From 1983 Film Avtaar Became A Popular Chaitra Navratri Track
1-MIN READ

How This Song From 1983 Film Avtaar Became A Popular Chaitra Navratri Track

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 13:48 IST

Mumbai, India

The super hit track, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai song, is still played during Navratri.

The super hit track, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai song, is still played during Navratri.

The film Avtaar, directed by Mohan Kumar, was released on March 11, 1983.

Chaitra Navratri began on Wednesday and devotees are busy with preparations. From curating their pooja thali to choosing their playlist of Goddess Durga, Indians are all up for it. And how do we not thank Bollywood for giving such evergreen music dedicated to Mata Rani? And that takes us back to the 1983 film, Avtaar, which was released on March 11 ahead of Chaitra Navratri that year.

When action films were ruling in the 1980s, Avtaar was released. This film was so successful that it resurrected the era of family films. Did you know that this film was released just before Chaitra Navratri? Its devotional song Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Maata Ne Bulaya Hai made Rajesh Khanna a superstar once again.

Avtaar is a drama film which was directed by Mohan Kumar. The film’s plot revolves around a servant. Rajesh Khanna played Malik in the movie alongside Shabana Azmi, whereas Sachin played the servant, Gulshan Grover and Shashi Puri played the sons. Following the success of this film, filmmakers produced numerous similar stories depicting how relationships change during difficult times.

Singer Narendra Chanchal also rose to prominence, thanks to the song Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Maata Ne Bulaya Hai from Avtaar. This song catapulted the singer to stardom and the crowds at various jagratas increased every year.

RELATED NEWS

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is one of the most widely observed Hindu festivals in India. Goddess Durga’s nine different avatars are worshipped for nine days. Ram Navami is the final day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on March 22 and will end on March 30.

The use of specific colours for each form of the Goddess is an important part of the Navratri celebrations. These various colours are thought to have a specific effect and are considered auspicious.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bollywood films
  2. chaitra navratri
  3. entertainment
first published:March 23, 2023, 13:41 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 13:48 IST