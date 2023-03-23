Chaitra Navratri began on Wednesday and devotees are busy with preparations. From curating their pooja thali to choosing their playlist of Goddess Durga, Indians are all up for it. And how do we not thank Bollywood for giving such evergreen music dedicated to Mata Rani? And that takes us back to the 1983 film, Avtaar, which was released on March 11 ahead of Chaitra Navratri that year.

When action films were ruling in the 1980s, Avtaar was released. This film was so successful that it resurrected the era of family films. Did you know that this film was released just before Chaitra Navratri? Its devotional song Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Maata Ne Bulaya Hai made Rajesh Khanna a superstar once again.

Avtaar is a drama film which was directed by Mohan Kumar. The film’s plot revolves around a servant. Rajesh Khanna played Malik in the movie alongside Shabana Azmi, whereas Sachin played the servant, Gulshan Grover and Shashi Puri played the sons. Following the success of this film, filmmakers produced numerous similar stories depicting how relationships change during difficult times.

Singer Narendra Chanchal also rose to prominence, thanks to the song Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Maata Ne Bulaya Hai from Avtaar. This song catapulted the singer to stardom and the crowds at various jagratas increased every year.

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is one of the most widely observed Hindu festivals in India. Goddess Durga’s nine different avatars are worshipped for nine days. Ram Navami is the final day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on March 22 and will end on March 30.

The use of specific colours for each form of the Goddess is an important part of the Navratri celebrations. These various colours are thought to have a specific effect and are considered auspicious.

